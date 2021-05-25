Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Merrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Merrell works at Leslie Shelton Md in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.