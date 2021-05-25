Dr. Nathaniel Merrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Merrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Merrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Locations
R. Leslie Shelton M.d. PC100 Hospital Rd Ste 2B, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 840-6481
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2931
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast surgery for cancer and Dr. Merrell did a fabulous job! My oncologist and one at Dana Farber both commented on the great job he did! He also has the BEST bedside manner!! So kind and genuine! Highly recommend him and have!!!!
About Dr. Nathaniel Merrell, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922162262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrell has seen patients for Breast Lump, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrell.
