Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Norton Vascular Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.