Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at Norton Vascular Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norton Vascular Associates
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2020
    Referred to Dr Liu by Dr Don Duff to have a Fitsula for dialysis. Office staff is very helpful and Dr Liu is wonderful. Very upbeat, caring and explained what was needed. Scar hardly noticeable. His surgery scheduler Tina was very sweet and accommodating towards me when scheduling the surgery. She Checked back with me several times. Lydia his PA helped reassure me of questions I had. Overall this experience has gone excellent & according to plan.....even in the middle of a pandemic ?? .
    Very grateful patient — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598955783
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Norton Vascular Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

