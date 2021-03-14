Dr. Nathaniel Lebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Lebowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Lebowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Interventions PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 615, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 461-6200
-
2
Advanced Cardiology Institute2200 Fletcher Ave Ste 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 461-7204
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to Illinois 8 years ago and come back to NJ for my appointments with Dr. Lebowitz. He saved and continues to save my life and my health. My cholesterol is great, I'm no longer diabetic, I've lost weight and I exercise. 15 years ago all of it was the opposite. He changed my life and showed me how. I wouldld follow him around the world.
About Dr. Nathaniel Lebowitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063418994
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Williams College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
