Dr. Nathaniel Lebowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Lebowitz works at Advanced Cardiology Institute in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.