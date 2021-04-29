Dr. Nathaniel Kho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Kho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Kho, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from DIVINE WORD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kho works at
Locations
1
Neil Atlin DO PA9 Medical Pkwy Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 484-7744
2
Bluebonnet Medical Care PA2200 Physicians Blvd Ste G, Ennis, TX 75119 Directions (972) 247-5884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful to Dr. Kho for his thoroughness. He diagnosed my problem and recommended exactly what I needed to overcome it. His staff is always courteous and efficient.
About Dr. Nathaniel Kho, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1689757189
Education & Certifications
- DIVINE WORD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kho works at
Dr. Kho speaks Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kho.
