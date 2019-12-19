See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They completed their residency with St Vincent Hlth Ctr, Colon And Rectal Surgery R W Johnson Univ Hosp, General Surgery

Dr. Holmes works at Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jsm Fertility LLC
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 340, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 360-3520
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?

    Dec 19, 2019
    Back in 2004 Dr. Holmes operated on my husband for colon cancer at RWJ hosp in New Brunswick.. I am happy to say 15 yrs later is still alive. Has other problems heart etc. Thk you Dr Holmes. M. Mathis, Dr Karp was his oncologist
    Marianne OHalloran-Mathis — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holmes to family and friends

    Dr. Holmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD.

    About Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801868187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Hlth Ctr, Colon And Rectal Surgery R W Johnson Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holmes works at Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Holmes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.