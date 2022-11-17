Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.