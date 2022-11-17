See All Nephrologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD

Nephrology
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Saddleback Medical Group Inc
    24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 334-8270
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Azita Mesbah MD Inc.
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 334-8270
    Nephrology Consultants Inc
    500 S Main St Ste 101, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (784) 836-4204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Gout
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephrotic Syndrome
Acute Kidney Failure
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Amyloidosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Electrolyte Disorders
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Glomerulonephritis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hypertension
Renal Osteodystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Small Kidney
Swine Flu
Systemic Vasculitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I have been very pleased with the care I have been receiving from Dr. Ho. He is thorough and professional, and explains things well. I have never felt rushed - he takes care to address all issues and questions. His office staff is great, as well.
    Elaine — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1497792147
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC/USC Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ho speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

