Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Hall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Health & Services Mt350 Heritage Way Ste 2100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 257-8992
-
2
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
About Dr. Nathaniel Hall, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063695948
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.