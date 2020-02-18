Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Griffith, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Griffith works at Nathaniel Griffith, DO PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.