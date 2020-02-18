See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Nathaniel Griffith, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Griffith, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Griffith works at Nathaniel Griffith, DO PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nathaniel Griffith, DO PA
    1600 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste C1, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 599-9993
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Back Pain
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Back Pain

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroenteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Headache-Free Migraine
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Physical Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Rash
Respiratory Diseases
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2020
    There is never a wait time if you have an appt. Best doctor I've gone to in El Paso.
    — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Nathaniel Griffith, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811918766
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beau
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Griffith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith works at Nathaniel Griffith, DO PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Griffith’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

