Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10724 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Dr. Carter was recommended to me for treatment of BPPV and dizziness by a Physical Therapist. He was thorough with his initial examination, tests and questions. I saw Dr. Carter twice for treatment. On my third visit I was free of vertigo. He performed a few more tests and was satisfied with my progress. I had suffered with vertigo for 9 months.
About Dr. Nathaniel Carter, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902863566
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Tension Headache, Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.