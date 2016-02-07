Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Bryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Bryan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Specialty Group - Alta View9450 S 1300 E Ste 120, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 501-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best.
About Dr. Nathaniel Bryan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
