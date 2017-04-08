Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Barber, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Barber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ.
Dr. Barber works at
Locations
Metropolitan Family Hlth Ntwk935 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 478-5800
- 2 1815 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste C, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Directions (201) 332-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barber listens to you and then gives you drank and honest recommendations for your treatment. He believes that the body can heal itself without prescription drugs if you treat it right and give it the nourishment needed.
About Dr. Nathaniel Barber, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093849630
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.