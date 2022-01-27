Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Applegate, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Applegate works at Warren Clinic Podiatry - Springer Building in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.