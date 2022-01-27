Dr. Nathaniel Applegate, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applegate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Applegate, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Applegate, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Applegate works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Podiatry - Springer Building6160 S Yale Ave # 3, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I do not recommend this doctor. I had a question and was told “the paperwork is on his desk”. Three weeks later he never answered. Taking my case to someone who cares.
About Dr. Nathaniel Applegate, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871783373
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Charity Hospital / Saint Lukes Medical Center
- The Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applegate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applegate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applegate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applegate has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applegate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Applegate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applegate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applegate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applegate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.