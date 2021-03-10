Overview

Dr. Nathanael McLeod, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McLeod works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH with other offices in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.