Dr. Nathan Wyatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Wyatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Locations
Kadrie Partners721 Glenwood Dr Ste 467, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wyatt took his time with me and he is very knowledgeable. I was not sure what was happening to me. I would and have recommended Dr Wyatt to my friends.
About Dr. Nathan Wyatt, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396989786
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
