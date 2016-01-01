Overview

Dr. Nathan Woolwine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Woolwine works at Metrolina Nephrology Assoc Concord in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.