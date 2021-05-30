Dr. Nathan Wiedemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Wiedemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Wiedemann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Wiedemann works at
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 931-2400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Exceptional Doctor. Our whole family wanted to find 1 doctor for all of us instead of being spread out. Dr. Wiedemann listens, is conscientious, and if he doesn't have the answer to something he goes and finds out. I am so happy we found him.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1326570557
- Family Practice
Dr. Wiedemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiedemann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiedemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedemann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedemann.
