Dr. Nathaniel Weber, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Weber, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. 

Dr. Weber works at INTEGRIS Health in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deaconess Family Care
    16400 N May Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 471-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Swelling
Dizziness
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Dizziness
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Best provider I've ever had. Willing to discuss options and answer questions. Makes every effort to leave no stone unturned. Stuck with Integris because of his level of care while being unwell for months.
    Phillip Hassoun — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Nathaniel Weber, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891156063
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

