Dr. Nathan Walters, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Walters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Walters works at Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 888-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Excellent doctor! I have been going to Dr. Walters for 10+ years. A few of my family members have been going to him as well... unfortunately these issues run in the family! Dr. Walters has treated me specifically for neck pain causing major headaches as well as for a herniated disc in my lower back and severe trigger points in my upper back. He is professional and organized. He is always on time which I appreciate and his staff has been nothing but accommodating and professional. Highly recommend!
    Natalie — Feb 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Walters, MD
    About Dr. Nathan Walters, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639259294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walters works at Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Walters’s profile.

    Dr. Walters has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

