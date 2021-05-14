See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Vandjelovic works at University Of Rochester General Obstetrics And Gynecology in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD
Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Rochester Pediatric Otolaryngology
    125 Lattimore Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 758-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vandjelovic?

    May 14, 2021
    This provider is absolutely amazing and if it weren't for him my son would not have been given the chance to have his hearing restored with such a minimally invasive surgery. For us it was the 2.5 hour drive each way for every appointment
    Ashley — May 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vandjelovic to family and friends

    Dr. Vandjelovic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vandjelovic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO.

    About Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396086286
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandjelovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vandjelovic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vandjelovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vandjelovic works at University Of Rochester General Obstetrics And Gynecology in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vandjelovic’s profile.

    Dr. Vandjelovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandjelovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandjelovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandjelovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nathan Vandjelovic, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.