Overview

Dr. Nathan Uebelhoer, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.



Dr. Uebelhoer works at Poway Dermatology in Poway, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.