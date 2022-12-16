Dr. Nathan Trookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Trookman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Trookman, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Trookman works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic PC170 S PARKSIDE DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 471-1763
-
2
Canon City Dermatology Clinic1332 Bauer Ln, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-7485Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic--Briargate2060 Briargate Pkwy Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 776-5816Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trookman?
Very professional. Good use of time
About Dr. Nathan Trookman, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679669568
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trookman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trookman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trookman works at
Dr. Trookman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trookman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Trookman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trookman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.