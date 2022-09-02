See All Otolaryngologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Nathan Tritle, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathan Tritle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and Flagstaff Medical Center.

Dr. Tritle works at Franciscan Ear Nose & Throat Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Sinusitis

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 97 ratings
Patient Ratings (97)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sep 02, 2022
Surgery with him went very well. So pleased. Even received a call back from him to check how I was doing.
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nathan Tritle, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • 1285627281
Education & Certifications

  • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
  • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
  • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • Flagstaff Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathan Tritle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tritle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tritle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tritle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tritle works at Franciscan Ear Nose & Throat Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tritle’s profile.

Dr. Tritle has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tritle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

97 patients have reviewed Dr. Tritle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tritle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tritle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tritle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

