Dr. Nathan Tofteland, MD
Dr. Nathan Tofteland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
KU Wichita Gastroenterology8533 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 667-4874
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He's a staff is nice
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- The University of Kansas Medical Center - Wichita
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
