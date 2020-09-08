Overview

Dr. Nathan Tiedeken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA.



Dr. Tiedeken works at Integrated Surgical Specialists in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.