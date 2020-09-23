See All General Dentists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Tenney works at Desert Smiles in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert Smiles
    18275 N 59th Ave Ste C-114, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 607-3451

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Consultation Chevron Icon
Denture Impression Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Inlay Restoration Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
MAC Veneers™ Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Onlay Restoration Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Perio Protect Method™ Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Restoring Teeth Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Preparation for Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Tooth Replant Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Worn Down Teeth Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144652009
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Boise State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

