Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Locations
Desert Smiles18275 N 59th Ave Ste C-114, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 607-3451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tenney is a knowledgeable, thoughtful and caring doctor. He took the time to understand my dental journey thus far and made me feel comfortable and at ease right away. I am embarking on a full mouth restoration with him and trust that I am in the right hands. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Nathan Tenney, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boise State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenney accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tenney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenney speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.