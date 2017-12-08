Dr. Strahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Strahl works at
Locations
-
1
Nathan R Strahl MD3326 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd Ste 110B, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 493-8399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strahl?
I’m so grateful to have such an amazing psychiatrist! I’ve been through 9 different doctors since the age of fourteen. I lied to them all and never once got the help I needed all along. Today I am recovering well and I’m grateful to be able to trust my doctor and actually speak to him about anything-truthfully! I hope he lives forever, because he is the most genuine doctor I’ve ever met! He cares for his patients and will always go above and beyond to help us! Thanks for your help! - Patient sKc
About Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760495139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strahl works at
Dr. Strahl has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.