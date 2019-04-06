Dr. Nathan Starke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Starke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Starke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Starke works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starke?
After having a very bad experience with a different urologist on the other side of town, I decided to go see Dr. Starke in the medical center. After arriving in the office, I was led to the back with a very friendly assistant. The entire staff was extremely nice. Dr. Starke answered all of my questions and had already reviewed my records prior to coming in to meet me. He had a very relaxed beside manner and was extremely knowledgeable. ALL AROUND OUTSTANDING!
About Dr. Nathan Starke, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1386936680
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starke works at
Dr. Starke has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Starke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.