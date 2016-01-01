Dr. Nathan Sockrider, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sockrider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Sockrider, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nathan Sockrider, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3811 Spring St Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (414) 257-0676
-
2
Prohealth Care Medical Associates Inc.240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 928-1900Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Prohealth Care Medical Assocs2130 Big Bend Rd, Waukesha, WI 53189 Directions (262) 513-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sockrider?
About Dr. Nathan Sockrider, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285894055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sockrider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sockrider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sockrider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sockrider has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sockrider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sockrider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sockrider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sockrider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sockrider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.