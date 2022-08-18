See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Blackfoot, ID
Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Sneddon works at Orthopedic Institute - Blackfoot in Blackfoot, ID with other offices in Pocatello, ID and Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bingham Memorial Hospital
    98 Poplar St, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 782-3701
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Idaho Pain Group
    1151 Hospital Way Bldg D, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 239-8008
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic Valencia
    3302 Valencia Dr Ste 201, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 524-9400
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bingham Memorial Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427232925
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneddon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sneddon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sneddon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sneddon has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sneddon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneddon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneddon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sneddon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sneddon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

