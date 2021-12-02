See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Nathan Singer, MD

Pain Management
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nathan Singer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med

Dr. Singer works at Orthopedic and Surgical Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marian Pain Managment
    525 Plaza Dr Ste 204, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 946-1048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Arthritis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2021
    I've been in pain management for 17 years, probably 3 years so far with Dr. Singer. He is by far the best doctor ( of any kind) that I've been to, certainly the best PM doctor. He thoroughly listens to and cares about his patients. He doesn't rush you and send you on your way, he sincerely cares about what's going on with each and every patient and then does what's necessary to get you as comfortable as possible and get you some quality of life back. I thank God for him every single day!
    About Dr. Nathan Singer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114108016
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • Englewood Hospital Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Singer, MD is accepting new patients. Average wait time is 16 – 30 minutes. They offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Orthopedic and Surgical Center in Santa Maria, CA.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

