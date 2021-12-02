Dr. Nathan Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Singer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
-
1
Marian Pain Managment525 Plaza Dr Ste 204, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 946-1048
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been in pain management for 17 years, probably 3 years so far with Dr. Singer. He is by far the best doctor ( of any kind) that I've been to, certainly the best PM doctor. He thoroughly listens to and cares about his patients. He doesn't rush you and send you on your way, he sincerely cares about what's going on with each and every patient and then does what's necessary to get you as comfortable as possible and get you some quality of life back. I thank God for him every single day!
About Dr. Nathan Singer, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1114108016
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med
- Englewood Hospital Med Center
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
