Dr. Nathan Shumway, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Shumway, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Shumway, DO is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Shumway works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-6972
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shumway?
Very professional and asks you questions. He doesn't waist your time. You are in and out quickly.
About Dr. Nathan Shumway, DO
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1285616359
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shumway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shumway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shumway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shumway works at
Dr. Shumway has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shumway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shumway speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.