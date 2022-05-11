See All Plastic Surgeons in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sewell works at Sewell Plastic Surgery in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sewell Plastic Surgery PC
    8220 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 427-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2022
    I expect a LOT from a doctor when I go in for elective procedures. Dr. Sewell did not disappoint! I can't remember the last time a doctor REALLY heard me, really catered to my needs, was patient, and gave me concrete answers to questions I've had for years. The good doc removed an enlarged pore for me, looked at a potential skin issue on my eyelid, and performed B0t0x injections. All procedures were completely painless, very precise and my eyelid issue was resolved. I left astounded at the high quality of care I received. I am now sharing this discovery of plastic surgeon gold with all my friends.
    Drew Adare — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497850135
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University McV
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
