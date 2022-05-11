Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sewell works at
Locations
-
1
Sewell Plastic Surgery PC8220 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 427-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sewell?
I expect a LOT from a doctor when I go in for elective procedures. Dr. Sewell did not disappoint! I can't remember the last time a doctor REALLY heard me, really catered to my needs, was patient, and gave me concrete answers to questions I've had for years. The good doc removed an enlarged pore for me, looked at a potential skin issue on my eyelid, and performed B0t0x injections. All procedures were completely painless, very precise and my eyelid issue was resolved. I left astounded at the high quality of care I received. I am now sharing this discovery of plastic surgeon gold with all my friends.
About Dr. Nathan Sewell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497850135
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University McV
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sewell works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.