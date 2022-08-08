Overview

Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.



Dr. Segerson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bainbridge Island in Bainbridge Island, WA with other offices in Port Townsend, WA and Port Ludlow, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

