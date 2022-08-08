Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.
Dr. Segerson works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bainbridge Island1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants1274 7th St Ste A, Port Townsend, WA 98368 Directions
Jefferson Healthcare Port Ludlow Clinic89 BREAKER LN, Port Ludlow, WA 98365 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segerson?
We have a long history with Dr Segerson. He is an excellent clinician, always takes time with us and explains well. We have had several complicated procedures done by him with good results. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841303534
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Jefferson Healthcare
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Segerson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Segerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segerson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Segerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.