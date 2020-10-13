Dr. Nathan Schrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Schrock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Schrock, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Schrock works at
Locations
Texas Breast Specialists270 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 977-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Schrock has been caring and compassionate throughout my treatment. He always answered questions thoroughly and in terms I could understand. I never felt rushed during appointments. I have found that he is well respected by others in the medical community. His staff are also great. They helped encourage me through an aggressive chemo regimen. The only negative I can report is that sometimes I had to wait longer than I would have wanted but there was usually a valid reason for it. I would not hesitate in referring others to Dr. Schrock.
About Dr. Nathan Schrock, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Schrock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrock accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schrock works at
Dr. Schrock has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrock.
