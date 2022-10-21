Dr. Nathan Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Salinas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Salinas works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Ent P.c.577 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 393-2190
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salinas?
Dr. Salinas did a great job and I can breathe once again. No more believing it's a dental problem when in reality it was a maxillary sinus problem. He reassured me when I was sure I wasn't going to survive the surgery and the postop period. Can't express how thankful I am to Dr. Salinas.
About Dr. Nathan Salinas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508061722
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.