Dr. Nathan Rudin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Rudin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Rudin works at
Locations
Uw Health Pharmacy Services1102 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 263-9550
20 S. Park Clinic - App Long Term Care Facilities Program20 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Rudin because I was diagnosed with a extremely rare condition that has a complex pain as a major part of this disease. He was absolutely amazing to me, he came in having done his research on my rare disease and started to formulate a plan for pain management. He has always listened to me and made me feel comfortable with our plan. He has reached out to my specialist in NY and we still continue to work together on a very frequent basis.
About Dr. Nathan Rudin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972567527
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
