Overview

Dr. Nathan Rudin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Rudin works at Uw Health Pharmacy Services in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.