Dr. Nathan Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Rowland, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Rowland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rowland works at
Locations
-
1
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
4
North Charleston Primary Care8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowland?
Dr. Rowland is awesome Neurosurgeon. Dr. Rowland did my neck surgery in 2017 year at MUSC. He is a caring and understanding person. Dr. Rowland was my second opinion for cervical neck surgery. Dr. Rowland also discuss my case with colleagues and other colleagues about my case and which type/kind of neck surgery to do and to have several plans on the neck surgery.Dr. Rowland made sure that we did all of the necessary tests, x-rays, mri, ct Angio head & neck before having my cervical neck surgery. Dr. Rowland got rid of my head pain that was coming from the back of my head/whiplash during surgery. A month after surgeryDe. Rowland and I went over the before vs. after surgery and if we made the best decision to do the surgery. Yes, the surgery was very successful and the outcome was also very successful. I highly recommend Dr. Rowland.
About Dr. Nathan Rowland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700033362
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rowland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.