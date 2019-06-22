Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO
Overview
Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Mile High Plastic Surgery11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 210, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 909-6977
Mile High Plastic Surgery2595 Canyon Blvd Ste 360, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 440-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Surgical Internship-Ft. Worth Tx
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Florida
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roesner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roesner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roesner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Roesner works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Roesner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.