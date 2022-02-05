Overview

Dr. Nathan Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at The Urology Group - Lansdowne in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Reston, VA, Leesburg, VA and Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.