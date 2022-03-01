Dr. Nathan Podoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Podoll, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Podoll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Podoll works at
Locations
Vanderbilt Eye Institute Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 450, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-0060
Vanderbilt Eye Institute305 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 240, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 865-1860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Podoll is an amazing Doctor! He is detailed, Kind, patient and is an expert in his field! He is not only my primary eye Doctor he has done cataract surgery on me. I would never go to another eye doctor!!!
About Dr. Nathan Podoll, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245529577
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
