Overview

Dr. Nathan Phelps, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Phelps works at Bountiful Internal Medicine in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.