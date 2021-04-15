Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Grant Medical Center
Dr. Penney works at
Locations
-
1
Omaha Foot and Ankle Specialists16909 Burke St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 333-8856Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Total Foot And Ankle Of Tampa Bay6326 Fort King Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-3600
-
3
Wesley Chapel Office27424 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 788-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boys Town National Research Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penney?
Been seeing Dr. Penney for over a year and I refer all my friends and coworkers to him! He does a great job!
About Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1831330323
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- University Of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penney works at
Dr. Penney speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Penney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.