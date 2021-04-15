See All Podiatric Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Grant Medical Center

Dr. Penney works at Omaha Foot And Ankle Specialists in Omaha, NE with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omaha Foot and Ankle Specialists
    16909 Burke St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 333-8856
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Total Foot And Ankle Of Tampa Bay
    6326 Fort King Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 788-3600
  3. 3
    Wesley Chapel Office
    27424 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 788-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boys Town National Research Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Been seeing Dr. Penney for over a year and I refer all my friends and coworkers to him! He does a great job!
    — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831330323
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska-Lincoln
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Penney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Penney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

