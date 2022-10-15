See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Spine Hospital.

Dr. Overbey works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital Pain Management in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Spine Hospital Pain Management
    14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-2765
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Spine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Syndrome
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Epidural Steroid Injections
Chronic Pain Syndrome
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Epidural Steroid Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Overbey?

    Oct 15, 2022
    Very caring, mindful of details, I’m very comfortable with him because I’m a scaredy-cat. Puts me at ease and better used of conscious sedation. Other doctors seem not to care about patients feelings. Highly recommend Dr. Overby. I’m not a whimp also. Have many injuries and while in the military. Inclusive Im Purple Heart recipient so I’m not just saying. I appreciate him and his wonderful staff. PA and office staff. They work with you to get you a quick appointment and schedule for procedures .
    Nolan — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Overbey to family and friends

    Dr. Overbey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Overbey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD.

    About Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457795247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Overbey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Overbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Overbey works at Oklahoma Spine Hospital Pain Management in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Overbey’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Overbey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overbey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.