Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO is a Registered Nurse in Newnan, GA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Neufeld works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My mother in law was diagnosed with Lung Cancer and was in considerable pain. Dr. Neufeld at the CTCA compassionately sought to ease her pain and provided many answers to our endless questions.
About Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neufeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neufeld accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neufeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neufeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neufeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neufeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neufeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neufeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.