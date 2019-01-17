See All Registered Nurses in Newnan, GA
Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO is a Registered Nurse in Newnan, GA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Neufeld works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497993067
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Neufeld, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neufeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neufeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neufeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neufeld works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Neufeld’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neufeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neufeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neufeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neufeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

