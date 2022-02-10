Overview

Dr. Nathan Monhian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Monhian works at Nassau Plastic Surgical Suites PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.