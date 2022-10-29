Overview

Dr. Nathan Momberger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Momberger works at The Orthopedic Specialty Clinic at TOSH in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.