Overview

Dr. Nathan Miller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.