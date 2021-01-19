Dr. Nathan Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Merriman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 134, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merriman is an excellent Doctor. I saw him for years in Delaware and would continue with him in UT if I could. I recommend him to anyone looking for a caring and thorough GI specialist.
About Dr. Nathan Merriman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Pennsylvania Hosp
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merriman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merriman works at
Dr. Merriman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merriman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.
