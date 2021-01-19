Overview

Dr. Nathan Merriman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Merriman works at Delaware Center For Digestive Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.