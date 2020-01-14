Dr. Nathan Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Menon, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Menon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center210 Brooks St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1930Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
We would recommend Dr.Menon 100 precent
About Dr. Nathan Menon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063606721
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.