Dr. Nathan Meloy, DO
Overview
Dr. Nathan Meloy, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt.
Dr. Meloy works at
Locations
Genesis Spine & Joint Health Center2535 Maplecrest Rd Ste 12, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 421-3555Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice to deal with. Listened and explained things very well.
About Dr. Nathan Meloy, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meloy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meloy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meloy.
